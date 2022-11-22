A man has been left critically injured in hospital after an attempted murder in Leeds.

Police were called to Branch Road in Armley shortly before 11pm on Monday, 21 November, to reports a man had been stabbed in his back, chest and neck.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital and remains in intensive care in a critical but stable condition.

West Yorkshire Police has said the victim was attacked by another man during an altercation in Town Street. Police believe the two men knew each other and it was a targeted attack.

Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said: "The level of injury that has been caused and the circumstances that we have established so far means we are treating this incident as attempted murder."

A large police cordon remains in place around Town Street and Branch Road as investigations continue.

West Yorkshire Police is keen to hear from anyone walking or driving past the area at the time of the attack, especially those with dashcam footage.

