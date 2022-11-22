Staff and parents wept and hugged at the gates of a school that was earmarked for closure after protests led to a council u-turn.

Leeds City Council had put forward proposals to shut Queensway Primary in Yeadon because of falling pupil numbers.

But after major protests, and what councillors said was the highest level of responses they had ever received on a single issue, the authority has confirmed the school will remain open in recognition of "the strength of feeling".

Campaigner Vicky Lancaster said parents were "elated" that "their children's futures have been cemented".

Ms Lancaster, who has two children currently at Queensway, described the emotion at pick-up time as "overwhelming".

She said: "Everyone came and cheered and we all hugged, cried, we had cars passing beeping and tooting their horns for us."

The council initially announced plans to close the primary in September, due to falling student numbers and a declining birthrate in the area.

The proposal sparked protests outside council meetings, as parents warned councillors inside that closure would put the most "vulnerable" children at risk.

School children protesting outside Leeds Civic Hall Credit: Queensway Primary

Headteacher Mark Duce said: "The school is more than just a school.

"We offer support for all our parents, for our community, whatever they need we provide it and that has been acknowledged in the support that we've had."

Alex Sobel, Labour MP for Leeds North West, shared the news on Twitter. He said: "I am pleased to be able to report that, following a decision from Leeds City Council, Queensway Primary School will not close."

He added: "I would like to commend the parents, teachers, and members of the community for the campaign and for the way they have managed this challenging process."

The MP shared a letter addressed to the headteacher from the deputy leader of Leeds City Council Jonathan Pryor.

In the letter, Cllr Pryor said the falling birth rate in the area remained an issue but that "the consultation to address this through a closure of Queensway garnered the highest level of responses we have ever received and were overwhelmingly in favour of keeping Queensway open.

"I acknowledge how difficult the past few months have been for everyone involved...I look forward to seeing Queensway going from strength to strength."

The decision is due to be formalised tomorrow at a Leeds City Council on Thursday.

