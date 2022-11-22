A touring theatre company has cancelled a production in Sheffield because of the venue's decision to stage a performance of Miss Saigon.

New Earth Theatre, a company of British east and south-east Asian artists, said the musical's "damaging tropes, misogyny and racism" contradicted its values.

The company was due to bring its own play, Worth, to the Crucible Theatre in 2023.

But it said it could not perform at the same venue that was showing Miss Saigon, whose portrayal of the Vietnam War remains controversial.

New Earth Theatre and co-producers Storyhouse said in a joint statement: "Miss Saigon remains a very contentious musical since its release over 30 years ago, having hurt and angered many viewers due to its highly problematic narrative and portrayal of the Vietnam War and Vietnamese people.

"We recognise concerns from our team that working alongside a musical that perpetuates deeply held notions of Asian inferiority would impact their wellbeing."

The Crucible Theatre is best known for hosting snooker's World Championships. Credit: Press Association

Sheffield Theatres, which runs the Crucible, said it respected New Earth and Storyhouse's decision.

A spokesperson said: "There is no denying that past versions of this story have provoked strong reactions and feelings.

"We have approached this new production sensitive to this and believe this is a chance for us to engage in a fresh way with a majority East and South East Asian company reframing the story."

Miss Saigon tells the story of a young Vietnamese sex worker and her relationship with an American soldier during the Vietnam War. It sparked anger when it first opened in London's West End in 1989, with white actors playing Vietnamese parts.

It has continued to face criticism for depicting the war solely from a white and Western perspective.

However, directors Robert Hastie and Anthony Lau said they would use their version of Miss Saigon to "acknowledge the upset it has caused" in the past, while also "championing the voices of East and South East Asian artists in this country".

