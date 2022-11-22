An uninsured driver who knocked down and killed an elderly woman before pressuring his girlfriend to take the blame has been jailed.

Harrison Buckley fled to Blackpool after colliding with 81-year-old pedestrian Ann Cassidy while reversing on a road in South Yorkshire on 27 May last year.

Mrs Cassidy was taken to hospital with a head injury. While her condition was initially not thought to be serious, she quickly deteriorated and died the following day.

Buckley's girlfriend, Jordie Stokes, told police she had been driving the Seat Ateca when it hit Mrs Cassidy on Park Lane, in the village of Thrybergh, Rotherham.

But CCTV from the scene showed a man in the driver's seat. Stokes only arrived at the scene after the incident and before police arrived.

After being arrested, Stokes admitted Buckley was driving.

He later handed himself in to police and admitted he had been driving despite being uninsured and that he put pressure on Stokes to lie to police.

PC Neila Morrell, of the South Yorkshire Police serious collision investigations unit, said: "Buckley knew he would be in trouble for driving a car without insurance and told Stokes she needed to say she was the driver. Stokes went along with this and misled the early stages of our investigation into the collision.

"The grief and pain caused by Stokes and Buckley’s thoughtless and reckless actions will remain."

Buckley, 24, of Pingles Crescent, Rotherham, admitted causing death by careless driving and perverting the course of justice. He was jailed for 14 month and banned from driving for 18 months.

Stokes, of Pingles Crescent, Rotherham received a six-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice.

