A volunteer rescue team have recovered a life-size nutcracker figure from a river in York, while the search continues for a second stolen model.

The figures were targeted just days after being installed as part of a Christmas trail in the city. One was dumped in the River Foss.

A crew from York Rescue Boat adapted an evening training exercise, to recover the character.

Volunteers usually use a mannequin but the gold and white bearded figure, nicknamed "Cyril", was described as a good substitute.

David Wilson, training manager for York Rescue Boat, said: "York BID has done a lot to get people exploring York, so when I heard one of the mannequins had been removed, I knew we had the ideal skills and equipment to help."

As volunteers did not know the height or weight of the figure, Mr Wilson said the challenge "added to their skills" as rescuers.

On Twitter, the charity said: "The scenario was to locate and rescue a person in the water.

"Normally we use a mannequin but this time the casualty was 'Cyril', the missing York Bid nutcracker."

The charity said the exercise on Monday, 21 November, was good practice for new team members preparing for flooding scenarios.

Ten of the nutcracker characters had been dotted around the city as part of a family trail organised by York Business Improvement District (BID).

Cyril is back with York BID and is due to be back in place after being cleaned and dried out.

But York BID has confirmed that the hunt for the other missing nutcracker is still on.

A spokesperson said: "We have been working with our partners at the police and have some good CCTV footage which we hope will identify those who stole the other nutcracker."

