More than a hundred cyclists joined the funeral procession for Brian Robinson, the first Brit and Yorkshireman to win a stage of the Tour de France.

Robinson, from Mirfield, is often described as a trailblazer for modern day cycling. He has been laid to rest after his death at the age of 91.

Cyclists formed a guard of honour near Huddersfield Crematorium, raising their bikes on the back wheels as the hearse passed.

ITV's cycling correspondent Ned Boulting was in Huddersfield to pay his final respects and described Robinson as a "pathfinder" who has left a mark on the sport's history.

He said without Robinson's achievements "arguably, there's no Bradley Wiggins and there's no Mark Cavendish."

Mr Boulting added: "When Brian was [cycling], it was unheard of. The Brits had no place at the table until Brian came along."

Brian Robinson competing in the Tour de France in 1956. Credit: PA

John Metcalfe, one of the local cyclists in attendance described Robinson as "a grand fella" who made charitable contributions to cycling.

Mr Metcalfe said: "There were no airs and graces about him. He was just a normal cycling man who enjoyed cycling."

Before becoming the first British cyclist to win a stage of the Tour de France in 1958, he was the first Briton to complete a stage of the Tour de France in 1955, at 24 years old.

In October, Robinson's death was announced by his grandson and fellow cyclist Jake Womersley.

On Twitter, he said: "It's with great sadness the family of Brian Robinson have to announce his passing yesterday."

His sport has since paid tribute, describing him as a "true pioneer".

After his death, British Cycling said: "Brian blazed a trail for countless British riders who have since followed in his path, and will be remembered as much for his kindness and generosity as his accomplishments on the bike."

Brian Robinson in 2014 Credit: ITV News

The life and times of Brian Robinson

Robinson was born in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, in 1930. In interviews he described adoring bikes growing up, and joined Huddersfield Road Club as a teenager.

Alongside Desmond, his brother, Robinson competed for Britain in the Olympics in Finland in 1952 before he went on to make Tour history.

Robinson marked a new era in British cycling when he was one of the two first Britons to finish the Tour, together with Tony Hoar, in 1955. He finished 29th overall.

In 1958, Robinson made history once again, winning stage seven of the Tour de France from Saint-Brieuc to Brest. He initially crossed the line second, but was placed first after Italian rider Arrigo Padovan was relegated from first place.

A year later, in 1959, Robinson had his second Tour de France victory, winning stage 20 from Annecy to Chalon-sur-Saone by a full 20 minutes.

After writing his name into the cycling history books, Brian rounded off his career with a win in the 1961 Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré, before retiring in 1962, aged 33. He returned to his previous profession, a carpenter.

In 2014, Robinson was made an ambassador for that year's Tour de France Grand Depart in his native county Yorkshire.

