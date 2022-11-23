Rapist Paul Marshall seen on CCTV in Mansfield after escaping HMP North Sea Camp

Paul Marshall has been seen in Mansfield Town Centre. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Police have released CCTV images showing a rapist who has escaped the prison where he is serving a life sentence.

Paul Marshall was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday, 22 November.

He had been serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV images showing the 53-year-old in Mansfield town centre.

Det Insp Paul Lefford said: "These images are quite distinctive and we hope they may jog somebody’s memory."

Police said anyone who sees Marshall should not approach him but call 999 immediately.

