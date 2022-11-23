Rapist Paul Marshall seen on CCTV in Mansfield after escaping HMP North Sea Camp
Police have released CCTV images showing a rapist who has escaped the prison where he is serving a life sentence.
Paul Marshall was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday, 22 November.
He had been serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.
Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV images showing the 53-year-old in Mansfield town centre.
Det Insp Paul Lefford said: "These images are quite distinctive and we hope they may jog somebody’s memory."
Police said anyone who sees Marshall should not approach him but call 999 immediately.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.