An investigation has been launched into a family's claims that an 83-year-old man was left on a chair in a hospital corridor for 11 hours days before he died.

Grandfather-of-four died at Hull Royal Infirmary on 15 November – six days after he was admitted with sepsis.

His family says he was given a chair while waiting for a bed after being moved from the accident and emergency department to the frailty assessment ward.Mr Fulstow's son, Steve, branded the care he received "inhumane" and said his widow, Barbara, had been left "heartbroken".

"He sat in a corridor with hundreds of people walking past and a catheter stuck on him for 11 hours – where is the dignity in that?" he told the Hull Live website.

After the wait, Steve said his father was put in a cubicle on his own."I think that had a big role to play in his death," he said. "If he wasn’t in a room on his own there would have been people there to help him."He was starting to improve. The next thing we had a call to say he had a fall. He’d hit his head and that’s what the medical examiner's office said was what killed him."After a day on the frailty unit, Mr Fulstow was transferred to a ward where there were no beds.

It follows reports that selected NHS trusts are using a new model designed to deal with severe delays over the winter, where patients are moved from A and E to acute wards "irrespective" of beds being available.Steve said the ward was "under-resourced and under-staffed". He added: "It just feels like hell in there – it’s awful. I’ve visited hospitals a few times in my life and never seen it like that."The whole caring for people aspect of the NHS seems to have left. We are just numbers to them. I can see how upset the nurses are."He said the policy was "blatantly cruel" and added: "You’re moving very, very unwell people out of a bed and into a chair, essentially. I can’t fathom who makes a decision like that."A spokeswoman for Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it could not comment on individual cases, but acknowledged a complaint had been made in Mr Fulstow's case.A spokesperson said: "We can confirm our Patients Advice and Liaison Service has received Mr Fulstow’s concerns and an investigation is now under way. Our senior nursing team will report back directly to the family at the conclusion of the investigation."

