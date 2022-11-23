Police in Lincolnshire are appealing for information to help locate a convicted sex offender who has absconded from prison.

53-year-old Paul Marshall was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp on Tuesday, 22 November.

He was serving a life sentence at the site for rape and wounding with intent.

Marshall is thought to be in the Mansfield /Nottingham area.

Lincolnshire Police is encouraging the public to remain vigilant and is warning anyone who sees Marshall not to approach him, but instead to call 999, quoting incident 298 of 22/11/2022.