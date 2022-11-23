Police have been searching houses in Leeds for a teenager who went missing six days ago.

Leonardo Teixeira was reported missing from home in Morley on Friday, 18 November.

Officers say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" for the safety of the 18-year-old.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A number of addresses in south Leeds have been checked as part of ongoing enquiries to trace him, and officers are continuing to identify further addresses to visit."

Police are asking anyone who has seen Leonardo to come forward.

