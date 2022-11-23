The popular television series Our Yorkshire Farm is to be replaced by a spin-off show without star Amanda Owen, according to reports.

Millions of viewers have watched Amanda and her husband, Clive, raise their nine children on their farm at Ravenseat, near Richmond in North Yorkshire, since the show first aired in 2018.

However, five months after the couple announced their separation, Channel 5 said the series would not be recommissioned.

It said a new show, Beyond The Yorkshire Farm, would centre on the lives of Mr Owen and his eldest son, 18-year-old Reuben, as they launch a digging business together.

Amanda and Clive were married for 21 years. Credit: Channel 5

Although Amanda Owen – who became known as the "Yorkshire Shepherdess" – will not feature in the series, Channel 5's boss of factual programmes, Daniel Pearl, said he would not rule out working with her in the future.

He told The Mirror: "The Owens have become everyone’s favourite farming family and millions have enjoyed watching their unique way of life. It’s fantastic that we can now all follow Reuben and Clive on their next adventure.

"We remain absolutely committed to the whole wonderful Owen family and hope to announce new projects with Amanda very soon."

Amanda Owen, 48, has published five bestselling books and become a regular guest on daytime television.

