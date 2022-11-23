A prolific sex offender who locked a child in a shed before attacking her has been jailed.

Adrian Moody sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl several times. He was later found with children's underwear in his bedroom and images of child sexual abuse on his phone.

Moody, 31, first approached the girl in an alleyway. Grimsby Crown Court heard that he grabbed her, pushed her against a wall and covered her mouth before sexually assaulting her.

The child managed to escape, but felt unable to tell anyone, the court was told.

On a later occasion, Moody followed the girl into a shed.

Richard Thompson, prosecuting, said: "He entered the shed with her and locked the door."He demanded that she remove her outer clothing." He then subjected her to a 30-minute ordeal before letting her leave the shed.

The girl later spoke about the incident and Moody was arrested.

Police found DNA evidence from Moody on the girl's clothes and on children's underwear in his bedroom.

He denied the offences and claimed the underwear belonged to his ex-partner.

Humberside Police also received a tip-off that a device registered to Moody's address had been used to access indecent images of young children.

Three mobile phones were found with illegal material.

Moody claimed that the email and the phones were not his, saying one phone was given to him by a friend and another was found in his back garden.

Moody, of Frodingham Road in Scunthorpe, was found guilty of nine child sex offences.

Before sentencing him, Judge Michael Fanning branded Moody a "vile predator".

He jailed Moody for 12 years with a one-year extended licence period.

Det Con Tony Wilkinson, of Humberside Police, said: "Moody is a perverted and manipulative man who preyed on his young victim for his own sexual gratification.

"I know nothing will take away the hurt he caused the victim and their loved ones, but I hope the fact he is facing a long time behind bars will provide them with some closure in knowing that no one else can come to harm because of this sick man."

