A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Leeds.

Akwia Bryant was arrested after a 29-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on Town Street in Armley on Monday, 21 November.

The victim was found with stab wounds to his back, chest and neck. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Bryant, of Wesley Road, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

The 23-year-old is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 24 November.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. She has since been released on bail.

