Work has started to clear the site where a new motor neurone disease (MND) research centre will be built in honour of rugby league legend Rob Burrow.

The Old Matron’s House, a former nurse’s block at Seacroft Hospital, Leeds, will be demolished to make way for the specialist facility.

Leeds Hospitals Charity has been fundraising for the specialist centre named after the former Leeds Rhinos player, who was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 37. It would be the first of its kind in Europe.

Rob has continued to campaign, along with his good friend Kevin Sinfield, to raise awareness of the disease.

Chief executive of Leeds Hospitals Charity, Esther Wakeman, said £5million had to be raised before building work could start. The total currently sits at over £3million.

The fundraising campaign was given a huge boost last week, when Burrow's former teammate Kevin Sinfield raised more than £2million by running seven ultra marathons in seven days. But Ms Wakeman said further funding was needed.

She said: "We’re hugely grateful to everyone who supported Kevin Sinfield on his ultra challenge last week and we are now closer to our fundraising target. This is an incredible effort. However, we’ve still got a way to go.

"If anyone has been inspired by Kevin’s recent efforts, there’s still time to run the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon or Half Marathon next May and raise funds directly for the centre."

MND is a degenerative and life-shortening brain disease which reduces the sufferer's ability to control and move their body. There is currently no cure.

Burrow was diagnosed in 2019.

He is now dependent on a wheelchair, able to communicate only through an eye-driven communication device and is cared for full-time by his wife, Lindsey.

He has continued to campaign, along with Sinfield, to raise awareness of the disease and is spearheading the fundraising campaign for the MND centre.

He said: "I think it's great that we're starting to put a hole in the ground, I think there's a lot of work to be done, there's further funds needed to ensure it is what it should be and is a representation of Rob and the love and care he wants to provide in that building."

The bespoke centre will give patients access to a range of support tailored to their needs, from speech and language therapy, to diet and nutrition advice, and physiotherapy.

There are currently around 80 people being treated for the disease in Leeds.