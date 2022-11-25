A pensioner has spoken of how he has enjoyed a pint in his local pub every day for 68 years.

Bernard Bland, 92, lives on the Nunsthorpe estate in Grimsby and has been visiting the Nunsthorpe Tavern since the day it opened in 1954.

Racking up an estimated 20,000 trips to the pub, the only time he has missed his daily tipple was when the bar closed during lockdown.

The pub has become a regular haunt for Bernard and his wife, Betty, who have enjoyed birthdays and anniversaries there.

He said: "We always end up in here – it's like her wheelchair has a sat nav that takes us here, but it's great because everyone is so friendly and I'm supporting my local pub at the same time.

"We came here for our 60th wedding anniversary and she often sends me with a note so I can have a rum when I'm here too. She's certainly the boss, I just say 'yes' and nod in the right places, she's my whole life."

The pub threw a surprise party for Bernard's 92nd birthday. Credit: MEN Media

Pub staff repaid his loyalty by throwing Bernard a surprise party for his 92nd birthday – a special boost, as he now lives alone after his wife moved into residential care. He said: "I was so happy when they did this for me and I'll still be coming while I can, I've got no plans to stop yet.

"I have been a bit depressed recently if I'm honest and the party has really cheered me up I have to say. It's been great to be with my friends to celebrate my 92nd birthday."

While Bernard's support for his local has never changed, he said the rising price of a pint had tested his commitment."People can't afford to come to the pub like they used to any more," he said. "The cost of a pint when I first started coming here was about eight shillings and 10 pence."The place used to be full to the brim with people, but with balancing the cost of electric and gas nowadays too, going to the pub isn't something everyone has the money to do. I live on my own so thankfully my gas and electric are alright, but I have started getting meals on wheels from a very kind friend to help me get through."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.