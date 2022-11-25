The M1 is closed in both directions in parts of West Yorkshire due to a police led incident.

The closure is in place between Junction 44 at Lofthouse and Junction 42 near Leeds.

Entrance onto the motorway has been stopped, and all traffic has been held. The M621 eastbound and entry slip has also been closed.Delays are beginning to build on approach to the closures.

The motorway is closed due to a police led incident Credit: Highways England

The M621 is also closed in both directions from Junction 7 due to the incident.

It is expected to reopen between 23:30 and 23:45.

More to follow.