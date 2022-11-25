A man has been jailed for life after he fatally stabbed a young father during a pub brawl on Boxing Day.

Macaulay Byrne, 26, died in hospital after being attacked in the car park of the Gypsy Queen pub in Sheffield last year.

Bovic Mupolo, has been sentenced to a minimum of 18 years after being found guilty of murder.

The 21-year-old stabbed Mr Byrne during a fight at the pub, before heading into Sheffield city centre with his friend Layton Morris, who was found not guilty of assisting an offender.

Mr Byrne went inside the pub after being stabbed and was taken to hospital where he later died.

The landlady of the pub, Susan Campbell, told the court that she went back to the pub after being told about the stabbing and when she arrived saw Macaulay "sat on the floor and slumped against the fridge" with "blood everywhere".

A friend of Mr Byrne's sister said on their way to the hospital that his sister called Mupolo and accused him of stabbing her brother.

The judge, Recorder Jeremy Richardson, said: "There can be no doubt, having heard and read the personal statements of the deceased family that he was much-loved and his family have been devastated by his death, and the circumstances."

The judge said he was satisfied the attack was not pre-meditated and the incident "erupted in a moment" but that Mupolo used a knife with the intention "to cause really serious injury".

Mupolo, of Fleury Rise in Gleadless, claimed during the trial that he had been subjected to racial slurs, which the judge said could have sparked the attack but that it "doesn't justify what happened".

