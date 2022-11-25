Play Brightcove video

A bereaved mother says she is considering exhuming the body of her recently-buried daughter after her grave was left underwater at a cemetery beset by flooding.

Pat Brumley's daughter, mother-of-two Lynsey, who was 42, was buried at Abbey Lane Cemetery in Sheffield on 11 November after taking her own life.

Days later, her family were confronted with "distressing" scenes when they went to visit her grave following torrential rain.

Mrs Brumley said: "We went across to walk to where her plot is and it was just absolutely covered in water, submerged. Her flowers were everywhere, her cards.

"There was water all around it. We were just horrified. My husband was having to clear the water out with his hands. It was just so distressing."

The cemetery has become so prone to water logging that the city council has had to carry out remedial works and has advised funeral directors to make families aware of the risks. Some parts of the cemetery have been deemed unfit for burials.

But Mrs Brumley said when they picked her daughter's plot, they were not made aware of any problems.

"If we'd known when we went to choose our Lynsey's plot, we'd never have placed her there, it's as simple as that," she said. "If we'd been warned or told the ground was soft, but we weren't. We just picked the plot."

She added: "It breaks our heart that she's laid there. You wouldn't leave a pet there like that in those conditions."

Mrs Brumley said the family were now considering whether her daughter should be left in the plot.

PIctures from the scene showed a family member ankle-deep in water. Credit: Family handout

"As a family what do we do?" she said. "Do we move her? Do we have to wait until there's another problem? Is this going to keep on happening until we can have a headstone for her, because you have to wait for a good 12 months for the ground to settle before we can put a headstone on and we don't want to have to keep going back there and seeing this. I've said to family I don't want to go any more because it's too upsetting.

"She's not at peace."

The family's complaint follows concerns raised on social media by another family.

In a post on Facebook, Elizabeth Chinn said her brother's grave and that of another man were submerged.

She said a relative visiting the other grave was "distraught".

Abbey Lane Cemetery has been beset by flooding. Credit: Elizabeth Chinn/Facebook

"This is what greeted her when she tried to access her fathers grave," she wrote. "She was so distraught she has to now decide if to move him. She had contacted Sheffield council 10 days ago to warn off the flooding off the path next to her father and now she has found his grave like this. Shame on you Sheffield council."

Cllr Richard Williams, chair of the council's parks and leisure policy committee, said "a small number of sections" of the cemetery had been flooded because of excessive rainfall.

He said: "We understand how distressing this must be to those affected and we are working hard to address the issue. We have had an emergency drainage team on site to make sure the drains are not blocked and to remove any encroaching tree roots. We are now seeking further advice about how to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and what can be done to reduce the risk of standing water in the future."

