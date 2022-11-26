A £20,000 reward has been offered for information about the murder of a pizza chef, who was stabbed to death in Sheffield earlier this year.

Carlo Giannini, 34, who was originally from Italy, was found dead in Manor Fields Park at around 5am on Thursday 12 May.

CCTV evidence suggests he walked into the park at around 1:18am, although what happened afterwards continues to be a mystery.

Earlier in November, the officer in charge of the investigation admitted it has stalled and "absolutely nobody" had been helping police.

Now, Crimestoppers is making an appeal independent of the force for information that leads to the conviction of Carlo Giannini's killer.

Gemma Gibbs, Regional Manager for Yorkshire and Humberside at the charity Crimestoppers, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Carlo’s family and friends both here in the UK and in Italy, and with the wider community in Sheffield that have been affected by this tragedy.

Carlo Giannini and his family. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

"Our charity exists to help make all our communities safer by offering people a way to speak up about crime completely anonymously.

"You can talk to us with no comeback. That means we never ask for or store any of your personal details."

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death and have since been released.

