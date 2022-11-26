The chief executive of the Leeds-based transgender children’s charity Mermaids has resigned.

Susie Green’s departure after six years was announced in a statement on the charity’s website, but no explanation was given about what was behind the move.

Chair of trustees Belinda Bell said: "The trustees are very grateful to Susie for everything she has done over the last six years to support trans, non-binary and gender-diverse young people and their families, and to build Mermaids into the organisation it is today.

"We wish her all the best for the future.”

The charity said an interim chief executive would be appointed shortly.

Mermaids was founded in 1995 and staffed by volunteers until 2016, with Ms Green becoming its first member of staff.

The charity, which also has an office in London, has about 44 staff members and 110 volunteers.

Mermaids has launched an appeal against the Charity Commission’s awarding of charitable status to LGB Alliance, which has been critical of "gender ideology".

It is understood to be the first time one charity has attempted to strip legal status from another.

Ms Green’s departure comes after the charity had recently been the subject of media scrutiny over safeguarding concerns.