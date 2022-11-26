A drink-driver from Mansfield who knocked down a great-grandmother and fled the scene leaving her dying in the street has been jailed.

Martin Illic was still drunk and in bed asleep when he was arrested by police officers after the crash. He was breathalysed and found to be three times over the drink-drive limit.

Susan Wagstaff, aged 65, was walking home from work along Newlands Road in Forest Town, at around 10pm on Sunday 26 September 2021, when Illic's car mounted the pavement and hit her.

Emergency services attended the scene but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Illic did not stop after the collision and crashed into several parked vehicles before leaving the damaged van close to his home in a nearby street.

The 38-year-old initially denied drink-driving and claimed he had no knowledge of the collision during interviews with officers.

He said he had met a woman for a drink in a nearby pub and claimed he was not feeling the effects of alcohol.

He eventually admitted causing death by dangerous driving on 1 November 2022.

He was sentenced to six years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 25 November 2022 and banned from driving for eight years.

Susan Wagstaff was walking home from work when she was knocked down Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Constable Emma Temple, from Nottinghamshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The devastating impact of Illic’s drink-driving will be felt by Susan’s loved ones for the rest of their lives. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends.

"This collision could have been avoided had Illic shown any respect for the law and other road users and made the responsible decision not to drive after drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.

"I also hope it sends a clear message to other drivers - if you are found to be breaking the law and putting other people’s lives at risk you will be brought before the courts."

After Illic’s sentencing, Susan’s family released a statement saying: “Susan Wagstaff, our caring, kind mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and daughter was taken away from us far too early.

Her absence is and will be missed forever by all the family. Hopefully we get some justice that you deserve.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.