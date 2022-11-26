A man who bombarded a woman with hundreds of threatening phone calls making her fear for her safety has been jailed.

Craig Bacon, of Ladybrook Place in Mansfield, made daily aggressive calls to the victim and threatened her with violence.

Nottinghamshire Police launched an investigation after she came forward and reported his abusive behaviour.

Bacon was then arrested on 21 September 2022 and subsequently pleaded guilty to harassment and breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (23 November 2022).

Chief Inspector Leigh Sanders, from Nottinghamshire Police’s Public Protection team, said: “Keeping women safe and supporting victims of this kind of unacceptable behaviour are priorities for the force.

“We treat reports of this nature incredibly seriously, listen to victims and will always do our very best to investigate and seek justice for them.

“I’d like to commend this woman for her bravery in coming forward and I hope it brings her some comfort that Bacon is now behind bars.”

