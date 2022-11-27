320 Hull City fans arrive in Turkey

Chris Dawkes reporting from Turkey

A man in a vintage 1992 Hull City jersey lifts his arms in a Turkish hotel. “Three cheers for Acun! Hip hip hurray!”Last January Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali became Hull City’s new owner and its fair to say the fans have bought into him too. In a big way.It’s little wonder. Over 300 of them have been whisked away on an all inclusive holiday to Ilicali's homeland at the expense of Hull’s very own Santa Claus. Ilicali might not have the beard and red coat but Christmas has certainly come early for these fans.

Hull City fans arrive in Turkey Credit: ITV Calendar

At the Grand Park Lara hotel in Antalya drinks and canapés were served on arrival. Flags were flying. “I just can’t help falling in love with you” echoing round the foyer. All was missing was the chip spice.The very thought of this happening twelve months was as implausible as a hot dog ban at Hull fair. The relationship between the clubs previous owners - the Allams - and the fans had been shattered by a name change proposal to Hull Tigers some eight years previous. Fans don’t forget. Let alone forgive.Ilicali’s takeover ten months ago was heralded as a fresh start. A chance for the club and the fans to merge. To bond. To unite.Results on the pitch have been sketchy, managerial decisions questionable and player signings indifferent. But the PR exercise off it has been exemplary. Ilicali and his right hand man Tan Kesler have a led a charm offensive that has had the fanbase swooning. Anything can be forgiven if the intentions are pure.So here we are. In Turkey. Drinking a black and amber cocktail of unknown substance. A week like no other has started just like Ilicali’s ownership has. Full of optimism and hope.