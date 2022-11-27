Customers at a West Yorkshire cafe have escaped with minor injuries after a car crashed through the front window in the middle of the afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Kake Temptations on Commercial Street in Batley at 3.08pm on Saturday 26 November.

CCTV footage shared online shows two customers sitting next to the window when the crash happened, with one appearing to be thrown across the room from the impact.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said only minor injuries were reported at the scene.

Fire crews later extracted the car from the building and the window was boarded up.

In a statement on Facebook, Kake Temptations said: "As many of you may be aware, unfortunately due to recent events we will be closed until further notice. Thankfully no injuries were recorded.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we hope to be running back to normal as soon as possible."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.