Murder investigation launched after deaths of man and woman in Dore, Sheffield

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene on Terrey Road in Dore on Sunday morning Credit: Google Maps

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man and a woman in their seventies in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Terrey Road in Dore just after 10.15am on Sunday 27 November after reports of a concern for welfare.

They found the man and woman critically injured, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, from Sheffield district, said: "This incident will have no doubt caused a lot of concern within the community and our thoughts remain with the families of the pair who have sadly lost their lives this morning.

"We have a number of officers at the scene and expect them to be there for quite some time today as we carry out a thorough investigation. Anyone who may have any information – no matter how small it may seem – should contact us as it may assist with our enquiries."

Police say specially-trained officers are supporting the families of the man and woman.