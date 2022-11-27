A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man and a woman in their seventies in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Terrey Road in Dore just after 10.15am on Sunday 27 November after reports of a concern for welfare.

They found the man and woman critically injured, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, from Sheffield district, said: "This incident will have no doubt caused a lot of concern within the community and our thoughts remain with the families of the pair who have sadly lost their lives this morning.

"We have a number of officers at the scene and expect them to be there for quite some time today as we carry out a thorough investigation. Anyone who may have any information – no matter how small it may seem – should contact us as it may assist with our enquiries."

Police say specially-trained officers are supporting the families of the man and woman.