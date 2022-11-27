A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van on the A16 near Boston in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the road, between High Ferry Lane and Willows Lane, Sibsey, at around 12.22am on Sunday 27 November.

A white van had hit a pedestrian in his 40s from the Boston area who later died.

Two people – a woman, aged 39, and a man, aged 33 – have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said the road is due to be closed until at least mid-morning on Monday 28 September while officers continue to investigate the crash.

They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of what happened.