A man who abused a woman’s trust and raped her in her own home has been jailed for over five years.

Paul Newcombe, who had access to his victim’s property, went into her home one evening earlier this year and attacked her while she was asleep.

The victim later told police she initially tried to ignore what was happening and pretended to continue sleeping, before opening her eyes and asking him what he was doing.

Newcombe, of Doncaster, fled but the woman called police and was arrested.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "During his interview, Newcombe stated how the victim had not consented to having sex with him and he knew that it was wrong, but 'he couldn’t help it' and 'it got out of hand'."

Det Sgt William McLean said: "My thoughts and thanks are with the victim who has been at the heart of our investigation.

"The bravery she has shown throughout has been commendable."

Newcombe, 57, formerly of Broadwater Drive, admitted rape at Sheffield Crown Court and was jailed for five years and eight months.