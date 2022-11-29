A former professional footballer has swapped the touch line for the front line after retraining as a police officer.

Harry Middleton, who was born in Doncaster, was a midfielder for Doncaster Rovers as well as playing for Port Vale and Halifax Town.

But the 27-year-old old left the game after deciding he wanted to be "out and about helping people". He has now joined South Yorkshire Police.

Middleton said: "A career in football is difficult and I’d moved clubs and dropped down so I decided it was time for a change.

"I tried to do an office job afterwards but I’m used to being active and I wanted to be out and about helping people, not just sat down in front of a computer.

"I’m also used to being out and about in the bad weather after growing up on a farm and playing football for years.”

Harry Middleton made his debut for Doncaster Rovers in November 2012 Credit: Press Association

Middleton started his football career at Doncaster's youth academy before making his senior debut in 2012 aged just 17.

He is into his fifth week working as a response constable for South Yorkshire Police after joining through its degree apprenticeship scheme, which enables recruits to learn about policing theory on the job.

"I really enjoy knowing I can help someone, or even go somewhere and speak to someone to calm them down'" he said. "We recently sat down with a young boy who had lost his mum, listened, and got him some help. Things like that are really rewarding.

“I’d say to anyone thinking about joining to do it. Especially people who like helping others and trying to make a difference – it’s a no brainer," he added.

