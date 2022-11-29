A man who installed a camera in his partner's home to monitor his dog has been jailed after it recorded him terrorising her with a "zombie" knife.

Anthony Murgatroyd set up a motion-sensor "dog cam" in the living room of the victim's home in Cross Green, Leeds, to find out which animal was chewing the furniture.

But when he launched a terrifying attack on the woman on 5 November, the camera was triggered, capturing footage which gave specialist domestic abuse officers vital evidence.

During the incident, which happened after the woman challenged Murgatroyd about him seeing prostitutes, Murgatroyd could be seen dragged the victim into the street, where he was seen hitting her.

She escaped back into the living room, but he followed before hitting her about the head and pulling her about by her hair.

In the footage he could be seen grabbing a knife from the floor and lunging at her before pushing it towards her face and then making stabbing and slashing motions to her body.

He put the knife behind the sofa, before pulling a screwdriver from his jogging bottoms and threatening his victim.

He then handed her a beer bottle and shouted at her to open it with her teeth, which she did. He also asked her to touch the zombie knife.

The footage showed the victim clearly terrified throughout the ordeal, police said.

She eventually managed to escape from the address and ran to get help from neighbours and police were alerted.

Murgatroyd admitting possessing a knife. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Officers traced 38-year-old Murgatroyd to his address in Waverley Garth, Beeston, and had to use pepper spray and threaten him with a Taser to arrest him after he became violent.

Murgatroyd was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a zombie knife.

He pleaded guilty to both offences and received a 20-month prison sentence. The victim was not required to give evidence in court after police decided they could secure a conviction on the basis of the video footage alone.

Det Supt Lee Berry, head of crime and safeguarding for Leeds, said: "This was a prolonged and violent attack involving weapons, and the victim feared for her life during what was an absolutely terrifying ordeal.

"She was left so distressed and afraid of Murgatroyd that she felt unable to support a prosecution against him, but once officers secured and viewed the footage from the ‘dog cam’ they were able to use that as key evidence to progress to charges."

