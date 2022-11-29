Traffic is building on the M62 in West Yorkshire due to a large lorry fire.

The Westbound carriageway is closed between Junction 24 at Ainley Top near Huddersfield and Junction 22 at Rishworth.

Fire crews were called at around 5am and are currently on the scene trying to put out the fire. Traffic on the carriageway is building and trapped traffic is being released.

Fire crews were called at around 5am Credit: Highways England

Crews from Rastrick, Huddersfield, Halifax and Slaithwaite are attending.

Drivers are being advised to approach with caution due to the foggy conditions. A yellow warning is in place from the Met Office.

More to follow.