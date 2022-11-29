A man has been charged with the murder of an elderly couple who died after an incident in Sheffield.

Officers were called just after 10.15am on Sunday, 27 November, following reports of concern for welfare at a property on Terry Road in Dore.

A man and a woman in their 70s, named locally as Brian and Mary Andrews, were found critically injured and died at the scene. They were believed to have three children.

James Andrews, 51, of Reney Avenue, Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of murder.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

