A man tried to grab a baby out of a pram after striking up a conversation with the mother in Bradford.

The incident happened between 5.10pm and 5.20pm on Sunday, 27 November, when the woman was walking with her children on Acre Crescent in Eccleshill.

West Yorkshire Police said an unknown man approached her and, following a short conversation, attempted to take a child out of a pram.

The child was strapped in and was not harmed during the incident.

After being unable to take the child, the man left in a small white van. He was black, 6ft tall and athletically built, and was wearing a black cap and a black jacket.

Police want to speak to witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage.

Det Insp Michael Ineson, of Bradford CID, said: "Understandably this is a concerning incident for all involved. Local neighbourhood patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance."