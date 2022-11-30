Lincoln's Christmas Market is back, with more than 150 stalls taking to the city's medieval square and surrounding areas this weekend.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the event, which was first held in 1982 when it had just 11 stalls.

Now, it attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

There will be more than 150 stalls at this year's market. Credit: Visit Lincoln

When can I visit?

The market will get underway on Thursday 1 December and run through until Sunday 4 December. The opening times are:

Thursday 1 December: Midday to 9:30pm

Friday 2 December: 10am to 9:30pm

Saturday 3 December: 10am to 9:30pm

Sunday 4 December: 10am to 7pm

What can I expect?

There will be more than 150 stalls to explore at this year's market, as well as fairground rides and live music every day outside the cathedral and at the St Paul in the Bail stage.

The market attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Credit: Visit Lincoln

Is parking available at the markets?

There's no parking nearby, so visitors are encouraged to use the park and ride service which operates from the Lincolnshire Showground, on the A15 just north of Lincoln. The postcode is LN1 2ZF and the what3words code is engine.avoid.published. All buses drop off close to the Museum of Lincolnshire Life.

Tickets cost £12 if bought in advance on or before 30 November. If bought on the day, they'll be £13 for Thursday, £14 for Friday or Sunday and £15 for Saturday. That covers one vehicle and up to seven passengers, and can be used on any one day of the market. To purchase, you will need a smart phone, download the Stagecoach Bus app, select tickets and then ensure it is set to Lincoln.

A map of the park and ride service from the Lincolnshire Showground to the Museum of Lincolnshire Life. Credit: Visit Lincoln

The operating times for the park and ride are:

Thursday 1 December: 11:30am to 10pm

Friday 2 and Saturday 3 December: 9am to 10pm

Sunday 4 December: 9am to 7:30pm

There is also a dedicated service for people with disabilities.

More details about the park and ride service can be found here.

Which roads will be closed?

The Lincoln Christmas Market Temporary Traffic Regulation Order comes into force on 1 December, meaning some roads will be closed off completely while others will operate a one-way system. Parking will also be affected. A full list of traffic restrictions can be found here.

Are trains to Lincoln affected by the rail strikes?

Due to industrial action taking place on 2 and 3 December, East Midlands Railway will be running a significantly reduced service meaning it won't be operating to and from Lincoln on either of these days.

Trains to and from Lincoln are also expected to be very busy on 1 and 4 December, so customers are advised to plan ahead and leave extra time to allow for disruption and short notice changes.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. Credit: East Midlands Railway

Can I bring my pets along to the market?

Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed except assistance dogs.

Get involved on social media

To celebrate 40 years of the Lincoln Christmas Market, organisers are asking visitors to send in their pictures from over the years using the hashtag #LCM22.