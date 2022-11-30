A mother whose five-year-old son died after choking on a noticeboard pin says she is "broken beyond words".

Kyle Mark Junior Lewis, from Swallownest, near Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital days after the incident. Doctors tried to restart his heart four times, but the youngster was unable to recover.

He was sent to Leeds Children's Hospital, where he was placed on life support. But doctors discovered he had suffered extreme brain damage. He died on 28 October, just six days after his fifth birthday.

His mother, Emma Lewis, said: "He should be here it's not fair. I am broken beyond words, I really am.

A family friend has launched a fundraising page to help support Kyle's family

"My family are my life and more. My gorgeous husband and all our babies are my everything. We are unbreakable.

"I just hope I can give Kyle the send-off he deserves now."

Family friend, Leah Allen, has set up an online fundraising page to support Kyle's parents and five sisters, and help them raise money for Kyle's funeral.

Leah wrote: "As many of you are aware, Emma, Mark and their girls sadly lost little Kyle. After three days of him fighting he sadly grew his dinosaur wings."To make things a little easier a few of us wanted to set up this to help give him the best send off possible no parent should have to bury their child and have to struggle to find the money to do so. Anything, doesn't matter how little, will be greatly appreciated."The family said they would like to get something for the girls in memory of their baby/big brother."

Kyle died just days after his fifth birthday.

More than £4,000 has been raised on the page, where well-wishers have been posting tributes.

Paula Bowers wrote: "Such an awful thing to happen to such a beautiful boy, so sorry and thinking of you at this sad time xx"

Julie Wright posted: "No pain can compare. Nobody can take away the precious memories in the years you had. You will get through this. Be kind to each other. Warmest wishes from so very many that have you in their thoughts."

Tributes have also poured in across social media from family, friends, and members of the public.

Becky Bagshaw said: "Absolutely heartbroken for you all, RIP Kyle thank you for been my Tonie's best friend since she started nursery and all the memories you made with her and making her giggle she's going to miss you so much little man."

Debbie Lang added: "Emma, Mark. I am so sad for you both. I will keep you and your beautiful children in my prayers."Kym Smedley said: "Such a beautiful little boy sending u all our love cruel world."Daniel Wilkes said: "Thinking of you pal in this sad time hope you and your family are ok xxx."

