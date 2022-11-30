The UK's sport minister Stuart Andrew wore a OneLove armband and a rainbow tie whilst watching England beat Wales at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Conservative MP, who is openly gay, told ITV News he would be sporting the armband to stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ fans.

The wearing of the armband, and gestures in support of other minority groups, have been the source of much debate since the World Cup began amid controversy over Qatar's human rights record.