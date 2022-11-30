Police are treating the disappearance of a boy in South Yorkshire as kidnap.

South Yorkshire Police said the 12-year-old, who they have identified only as "Mark", went missing on Monday evening from the Parson Cross area of Sheffield.

A force spokesperson said: "As part of the ongoing missing investigation, a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction. He remains in custody at this time.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Mark’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him."

Mark is white, 5ft tall, of slight build and has dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket with a Playstation logo on the front, dark jogging bottoms and black, white and blue Nike trainers.

He has have links to Derbyshire.

Anyone with information should call police via 101.

