Two armed robbers who burst into a Hull jewellery store and threatened terrified staff with a 10-inch machete have been jailed.

At around 10am on the morning of Thursday 6 October, Jamie Bailey and Phillip Matthews peered through the windows of Pledge Jewellers on Newland Avenue.

They returned around 50 minutes later, entering the shop and threatening staff with a machete while demanding cash and jewellery.

The pair jumped over the counter and demanded staff open the safe. They fled with jewellery and £800 in cash.

The pair burst into the shop and threatened staff with a machete Credit: Google Street View

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and detectives identified the two men from CCTV within minutes of arriving, leading to their prompt arrest.

Bailey, 37, of no fixed address, and Matthews, 42, of Newland Avenue, Hull, pleaded guilty to robbery at Hull Crown Court. They were both sentenced to five years in prison.

Det Sgt Andy Bradley, who led the investigation, said: "This was a reckless attack on an innocent independent business, who like most members of our communities, work hard to earn a living.

"Whilst nobody was physically injured as a result of this incident, I cannot begin to imagine the emotional and psychological impact this has left. The bravery displayed by the staff throughout the entirety of our investigation has been incredible."

