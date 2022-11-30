A teenager has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on a dual carriageway in Leeds.

Police were called to York Road, near to the Irish Centre, at around 7.15am following a report that a Citroen DS3 car had been in collision with a 14-year-old boy on the Leeds-bound side of the dual carriageway.

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and remains in a serious condition.

Road closures and diversions were put in place at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police's major collision and enquiry team want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage.