A woman has been arrested after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed in an incident in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Fold Hill, in Friskney, between Boston and Skegness, after reports of concern for safety at around 1.50pm on Tuesday.

A force spokesperson said: "Our officers attended and spoke to the occupant. From around 4.30pm yesterday specially-trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the property, and this continued for several hours. Firearms officers were also present at the scene.

"Officers forced entry into the property shortly after 1am this morning."

Two boys, both aged 10, were found with stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital, but neither is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. She remains in police custody.

The road was closed for several hours while officers were at the scene but has now reopened.

Lincolnshire Police have referred themselves to the watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.