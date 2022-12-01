Play Brightcove video

Mark Charnock describes the experience of being 'rescued' by firefighters

Emmerdale star Mark Charnock has backed the latest drink drive campaign by being cut free from a car in a demonstration in Harrogate.

The actor, who plays Marlon Dingle in the Yorkshire-based soap, was sat in the car as if he'd been in a crash while firefighters worked to safely remove him from the vehicle.

The event was staged by North Yorkshire Police and Fire Service to demonstrate the potential dangers of drink driving.

Describing his experience, Mark said: "It's terrifying. What it made me realise was, if you add genuine horror to what I've just been through, you wouldn't wish it on your worst enemy.

"Having to be cut out of your vehicle, that was scary enough, but for that to happen to somebody for real, it's like being in a horror film."

During the demonstration, Mark Charnock was removed from the car on a backboard by a team of firefighters. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

The campaign, which runs throughout December, aims to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured by drink and drug drivers in North Yorkshire during the festive season.

Supt Emma Aldred from North Yorkshire Police said: "We do see an increase especially over the festive months, but actually we've got the World Cup as well which is also impacting [levels of drink driving]."

Drivers can still be over the limit the day after drinking. While the demonstration was taking place at Harrogate fire station, two people were arrested for drink driving at a static check point in the town, a tactic which police plan to use more.

"[North Yorkshire Police] will be doing static road checks, they will also be doing random stops as well," said Supt Aldred.

Static checks are being used to catch anyone who is drink driving.

She says that her team will be responding to intelligence to help prevent accidents, and that the public should have the confidence to call them if they think someone is unfit to drive.

"Save a life, call it in," she said, "because that is the difference between whether somebody's loved one goes home to them at the end of the day [or not]."

For those who are going out and enjoying themselves during December, Mark Charnock urges them to think twice.

"It's not worth that pint," said Mark. "It's common sense. Just don't drive. Get a taxi or get somebody to give you a lift home. It's just not worth it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.