A man has appeared in court after an ambulance was stolen and driven dangerously around Leeds, colliding with several other cars.

Peter Sayner, aged 42, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

Sayner allegedly stole the ambulance from outside an address in Pudsey, where paramedics were assisting someone inside on 25 November.

The vehicle was then driven dangerously around Stanningley, Armley and Bramley for approximately thirty minutes, crashing into and damaging four other cars.

Sayner appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 23 December.

