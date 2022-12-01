Police believe they are on the tail of a 53-year-old convicted sex offender who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp last week.

Paul Marshall was serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent but was reported missing from prison on November 22.

On Thursday (December 1) Lincolnshire Police released images of a man they believe to be Marshall, who was spotted in Doncaster on Wednesday (November 30).

Marshall was previously thought to be in the Mansfield or Nottingham area. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Police stress that members of the public should not approach Marshall themselves but contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 - or 999 in an emergency.

The incident comes nine months after an "extremely dangerous" sex offender absconded from North Sea Camp.

