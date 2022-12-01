Lincolnshire Police think they have spotted a rapist in Doncaster escaped from HMP North Sea Camp
Police believe they are on the tail of a 53-year-old convicted sex offender who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp last week.
Paul Marshall was serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent but was reported missing from prison on November 22.
On Thursday (December 1) Lincolnshire Police released images of a man they believe to be Marshall, who was spotted in Doncaster on Wednesday (November 30).
Police stress that members of the public should not approach Marshall themselves but contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 - or 999 in an emergency.
The incident comes nine months after an "extremely dangerous" sex offender absconded from North Sea Camp.
