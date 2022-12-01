A man has pleaded guilty to child sex offences after creating a "paedophile handbook" to teach others how to abuse children.

Christopher Priestley, from Sheffield, downloaded over 30,000 indecent images of children as well as two paedophile manuals which contained guidance on how to sexually abuse children.

The manuals, one of which Priestley made himself, contained advice on how to identify and select potential child victims and tips on how to remain undetected by family, friends and police.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested the 52-year-old in October 2019 after they found that he was regularly accessing child pornography on the dark web.

Officers later found children's underwear in Priestley's bedroom.

Laura Scott, from the NCA's cyber crime unit, said: "Priestley sought out and downloaded an astounding haul of child sexual abuse material.

"Every horrific image showed the real world abuse of children, each of whom was subjected to unimaginable suffering and then re-victimised each time that image was viewed."

Priestley pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and two counts of possessing a paedophile manual at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, 30 November.

He will be sentenced on 11 January, 2023.

