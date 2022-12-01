A teenage boy has been seriously injured after he was stabbed in an alleyway in Huddersfield.

The stabbing took place shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday, 30 November after the victim was approached by suspects on an alleyway leading from Deighton Road to Riddings Close.

The 16-year-old boy was seriously injured and went to a nearby shop on Sheepridge Road for help.

He was taken to hospital where he remains stable.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses who saw the attackers. A scene remains in place on Sheepridge Road.

