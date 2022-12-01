A 39-year-old woman has been charged after a double stabbing of two 10-year-old boys in Lincolnshire.

Ann Marie McEvoy, of Church Walk in Colchester, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one of attempted grievous bodily harm on an emergency worker and threatening a person with a knife.

Both victims were taken to hospital, but neither is believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Lincolnshire Police were originally called to an address on Fold Hill in Friskney at around 1.50pm on Tuesday afternoon.

They spoke to McEvoy at the house before specially-trained officers were called to negotiate, spending more than eight hours talking to her.

Police continued their investigation at the address throughout Wednesday Credit: MEN Media

Eventually the police forced their way inside at 1am on Wednesday where they found the injured boys.

McEvoy has been remanded into custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 2 December.

