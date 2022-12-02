A Championship football club is opening its stadium to people who are struggling to meet the costs of keeping warm at home.

Rotherham United is inviting people to the AESSEAL New York Stadium to take advantage of hot drinks, a warm space and somewhere to charge their phone as part of a charitable scheme called Every Miller Matters.

Community programme manager Jonny Allan said the club wanted to be more than "a place where people come to watch football matches".

He said: “I don’t think there is anyone who hasn’t felt the financial pinch of the last few years, whether that be during the coronavirus pandemic or more recently as costs have started to rise across the board.

"As a club, we felt like we had to take action to try and help out and the Every Miller Matters campaign encapsulates all the ways in which we thought we could alleviate some of that pressure."

The club's supporters' trust has devised a timetable during which the room will be open for supporters to enjoy drinks and snacks along with table tennis and dance sessions.

Mr Allan added: "We have already hosted a couple of sessions and it has been really eye-opening to speak to people and understand just how hard certain individuals have been hit.

"We believe there are more people out there who could benefit from what we are offering at AESSEAL New York Stadium and I would implore those individuals or families to come down and see us. There is absolutely no judgement."

The club is also distributing donations of clothes and sports kit, alongside hygiene products and tinned food.

Fans will be asked to make donations at Rotherham's game against Bristol City on 10 December.

