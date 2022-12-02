Former Hull City owner Assem Allam has died, his family has said.

The Egyptian-born businessman died peacefully in his sleep, according to his son, Ehab. He was 83.

In a tribute on Instagram, Ehab Allam called his father "a strong, loving and determined man".

He added: "With huge aspirations from his early childhood, he’s fulfilled his goals and dreams, living life exactly how he wanted - with self respect and dignity - and ultimately passing away as he wanted to."His energy and passion is larger than life itself. Leaving behind a proud and loving family, he continues to live in our hearts and minds… and in those of the many hearts and minds he has touched."

Allam owned Hull City from 2010 to 2022, during which time he angered many supporters by trying to change the club's name to Hull Tigers.

He later told ITV News he had no regrets about the episode.

The club was sold to Acun Ilicali in January of this year.

In a tweet, Hull City said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of Allam's death.

There were tributes from former players, including defender Curtis Davies, who signed for the club in 2013.

He posted on social media: "He was a great man, who gave me the opportunity to join a great club and live some of the best times of my life."

Allam was also a prominent philanthropist, donating £7million towards the cost of a £25 million medical building at the University of Hull in 2016.

David Davis, the MP for Haltemprice and Howden in East Yorkshire, said in a tweet: "He was a great businessman, a great supporter of the local community, and a very good man."

In November 2019, he donated around £8 million to Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust for the creation of a diabetes treatment and research centre based at Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital.

