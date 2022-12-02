Attempts to identify a young woman whose body was pulled from the River Thames in 1977 could be close to a breakthrough.

Locate International, a charity helping families of missing people, released an artist's impression in October of the mystery woman who drowned near Vauxhall Bridge in London 45 years ago.

A month later, a tip suggested that the woman may have lodged in Leeds before her death.

The caller said she was believed to have left her lodgings suddenly, possibly heading for London. All her belongings were left behind.

Locate International is now looking for information from anyone in the Leeds area who may have known her.

Chief executive David Grimstead said: "Despite this case being 45 years old, our experience tells us it can still be solved.

"This year alone, our teams of volunteers have solved cold cases just like this one, and we have brought closure to the families involved."

The woman was 5ft 6ins tall, with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was found wearing black trousers, a blue overcoat, black shoes and a red and white striped blouse.

Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs leading to the south bank of the Thames by Vauxhall Bridge.

He added that help from local communities is key if they are going to solve this mystery.

In particular, the charity is hoping to hear from anyone who went to Leeds based universities and colleges during the 1970s.

