A student died from sepsis after a suspected spider bite became infected, an inquest heard.

Harry Bolton, 19, a second year student at the University of Hull, went to hospital in October last year after complaining of being bitten, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

He had a high temperature and an increased heart rate, but was not deemed to be at high risk and self-discharged, the inquest was told.

The teenager was found unconscious by housemates at his student accommodation in Cottingham Road in Hull four days later.

Paramedics were called and noticed a large, infected wound on his back. Harry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Paul Marks said: "Had he not been bitten by an invertebrate, possibly a spider, he would not have died at that time.

"It is an incredibly unfortunate case. He had a promising future ahead of him."

The inquest heard that others in the student accommodation had previously reported a spider infestation.

Harry's housemate, Kacper-Krysztof Zydron, gave evidence in court about a similar bite he had received on his neck in August 2021. He went to hospital and was told to take paracetamol. Four days after Harry fell ill, his housemate realised he had not received a response to a text message he sent to him. He and another housemate knocked on Harry's door. When they had no response, site security were called and his door was broken down.Harry was lying in his bed and was cold to the touch, the court heard.After his death, pest controllers were called and traps were laid out. They revealed a normal number of insects in the house for the time of year.Mr Marks determined that Harry Bolton's death was caused by sepsis, due to an acute chest infection, due to an infected wound on his back.

