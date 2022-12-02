Two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in an alleyway.

The victim was attacked between Deighton Road and Riddings Close in Huddersfield shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday, 30 November.

He managed to walk to a shop in Sheepridge Road to ask for help.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Ch Insp Marie Bulmer said: "A number of enquiries remain ongoing in what is a fast-moving investigation into what has clearly been a very serious offence.

"We have now made arrests but are very much still appealing for witnesses or information about this attack."

The victim suffered serious injuries and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

